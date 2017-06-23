WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department posted this photo Friday afternoon on its Facebook page and said it needed help in identifying this woman.

This was the statement from Wood River Police:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The Wood River Police is asking for your help in identifying the female below in reference to a theft case at one of our local businesses in town.

"If you know who this female is, please contact Wood River Police at (618) 251-3113."

More like this:

Authorities Confirm Two Dead, One Injured In Early Morning Wood River Crash
Jul 3, 2025
Wood River, Godfrey Residents Charged In Madison County Battery Cases
Jun 24, 2025
Alton Residents Charged In Battery, Burglary Cases
Jul 2, 2025
Wood River Man Charged with Five Counts of Child Pornography
Jun 26, 2025
Miko D. Martin Charged with Murder Following Fatal Wood River Collision
Jul 8, 2025

 