Wood River Police Seeks Help In Identifying Person Responsible For Graffiti On High School Property
WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police is asking for help on high school property on the west side of the city.
"We are looking for the person who did this," the department said in a release. "We are going to do everything we can to identify you. Vandalism is a crime. We are searching for the person who vandalized property at the high school and on the west side of town."
"Surely this is not the first time this person decided to draw these pictures. This type of activity is not good for a community and will not be tolerated in our city."
If you have any idea who might have done this vandalism, please contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114. All information can be treated as anonymous.
"Thank you in advance," Wood River Police said.
