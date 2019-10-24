Wood River Police Seek Identity of Man in Photos After Walmart Incident Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department released photos on its Facebook page Wednesday of a bearded man in a red jacket and they are seeking information about the man pictured. Article continues after sponsor message "We are attempting to identify the subject in the photos about an incident in the Wood River Walmart," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "If you know this individual, please contact our department at 618-251-3114. Thank you for your assistance." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending