WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department released photos on its Facebook page Wednesday of a bearded man in a red jacket and they are seeking information about the man pictured.

"We are attempting to identify the subject in the photos about an incident in the Wood River Walmart," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "If you know this individual, please contact our department at 618-251-3114. Thank you for your assistance."

