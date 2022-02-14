

WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police announced late Monday that Rashad L. Stewart, 18, of 100 block of South Pence Street in East Alton, was charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with Aggravated Battery With A Firearm.

Stewart is not in custody at the time of this release. Any information on the whereabouts of Stewart can be reported confidentially to the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114, or to your local law enforcement.

The Wood River Police Department received a 911 call from the 300 block of Bonita Street for a male who had been shot in the chest. Officers were dispatched. The male victim was treated at the scene and transported to a St. Louis area hospital. The victim was speaking with officers prior to being transported.

Article continues after sponsor message

As a result of the investigation, officers were able to determine Stewart came to the residence to make contact with a juvenile female who was at the victim’s residence as a visitor.

The victim and Stewart had contact with each other in front of the victim’s residence, which led to the victim being shot once in the chest. Stewart fled the area in a medium blue passenger car. The passenger front window of the vehicle was shot out during the incident.

Investigators with the Wood River Police Department and East Alton Police Department were able to develop enough facts in the case to present to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office requesting the felony charges.

The warrant and criminal information were signed by the Honorable Judge Ron Slemer. Bond was set at $500,000.

More like this: