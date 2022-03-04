WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department announced Friday afternoon that a 15-year-old female has been reported missing as a runaway. The father of Amyracle L. Hardimon, 15, said she left their home after a disagreement and has not been home since. He said she did not attend class Friday morning at Alton High School.

"It is believed Amyracle is missing of her own volition," the Wood River Police said.

"She was last seen wearing a red Alton High School sweatshirt and grey sweatpants."

Amyracle's parents shared the photo with Wood River Police to share with parental permission.

If anyone knows where Amyracle is, please contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114 or your local law enforcement.

