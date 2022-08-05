WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department received notification that a male subject, identified as Vernon L. Law is considered a missing person as of July 27, 2022. Law was last seen at 2:40 p.m. on July 21, 2022, by a coworker, departing Economy Boat Store, 200 S. Amoco Road, Wood River. Law worked as a deckhand on the riverboat "Kevin Michael."

Law left property on the boat. His wallet and identification were not left behind. He possibly left with these items in his possession. Vernon is from Chester, Illinois, with associates in Columbia, Illinois, and O’Fallon, Missouri.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Vernon L. Law was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and work boots. A check of his cellphone has been conducted. The last time his phone was active was on 2:40 p.m. July 21, 2022, in Wood River, Illinois.

Investigators with the Wood River Police Department found a video of Vernon L. Law walking southbound on Illinois Route #3 in Hartford Illinois, towards Interstate 270, on the same date, at approximately 3:00 p.m.

As of August 5th, 2022, the whereabouts of Vernon L. Law are still unknown, and he has not attempted to contact any family members or associates.

PHYSICAL DESCRIPTION

VERNON L. LAW

WHITE/MALE

HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: APPROX. 180 LBS.

BROWN HAIR

BROWN EYES

NUMEROUS TATTOOS ON BOTH ARMS

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Vernon L. Law, please contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114 or your local law enforcement.

