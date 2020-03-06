WOOD RIVER - The Patches & Badges Organization and the Wood River Police Association did a good deed recently with a significant donation to Christine Brendel, who with her three children, lost everything they owned in a fire last month.

Two checks were presented recently to Brendel for a combined $750.

"It is our hope that this helps the start of re-building memories," the Wood River Police Association and Patches & Badges said in a release.

If you wish to help Brendel and their children it is suggested you contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113.

