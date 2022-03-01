Wood River Police: Missing 15-Year-Old Returns Home
March 1, 2022 1:01 PM
Listen to the story
WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department has released information that the missing 15-year-old runaway has come home.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The boy was reported safe and sound, police said. The missing report to Wood River Police came in at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022.
The Wood River Police thanked everyone for their help and cooperation after the youth’s missing report.
More like this:
Wood River Man Victim: ISP Investigation Leads To Charges Of Kidnapping and First-Degree Murder In St. Clair County
Mar 12, 2025
Rain or Shine: Senator Harriss to host Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day in Wood River
2 days ago