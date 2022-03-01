WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department has released information that the missing 15-year-old runaway has come home.

The boy was reported safe and sound, police said. The missing report to Wood River Police came in at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022.

The Wood River Police thanked everyone for their help and cooperation after the youth’s missing report.

