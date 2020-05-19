WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department needs to speak with the person depicted in the above photograph about an incident that happened at the Wood River Walmart.

An incident took place recently at Walmart in Wood River where the woman accidentally hit another woman with her cart and knocked the woman down.

"There was not a confrontation," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "The woman who was hit by the cart later went to the Wood River Police Department and filed a report. She filed the report in case she had any injuries from the incident. We are trying to complete the report and need to identify the woman."

Chief Wells said the Wood River Police does not have any intent to issue the person a citation. The Wood River Police encouraged the person to contact them.

Anyone with information can call Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

