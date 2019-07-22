WOOD RIVER - At 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, the Wood River Police Department was dispatched to Moe’s Corner Gas/Convenience Store, 851 Wood River Ave., Wood River, in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle, Wood River Police said.

The victim reported a suspect got into her running vehicle at the gas station and drove off. The suspect stopped the vehicle in the 800 block of Wood River Avenue and took off running. The victim recovered her vehicle and called the police department. The 4-year-old child was uninjured during the incident.

When officers arrived to investigate a witness was interviewed. The witness is a friend of the victim and told the victim he would watch the vehicle while she went inside. The witness saw what the suspect was doing and tried to stop the suspect. The witness states the suspect exited the passenger side of a dark-colored passenger car, possibly a brown Ford Taurus, or similar vehicle.

The suspect walked to the victim’s vehicle, looked at the witness, and got into the victim’s vehicle. The witness tried to stop the suspect. The suspect dragged the witness while driving off. The witness indicates he scratched the suspect in the face during the incident, police said. The witness was uninjured during the incident.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black/Male

Article continues after sponsor message

Short Hair

Late teens-Early 20’s

Dark Colored Pants

Wearing a tank top

The police department is processing the vehicle for evidence and working to enhance the video of the incident.

If anyone has information on the incident contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114 or your local law enforcement.

The police department wants to remind everyone to not ever leave your vehicle park running and unattended.

More like this: