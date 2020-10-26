WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police responded to the Wood River Walgreens at 1122 Vaughn Road to a report of a robbery at 9:32 a.m. Monday.

When police arrived, a Wood River Public Works employee had noticed someone dash out of the Walgreens and into a car with other individuals and thought it appeared “suspicious,” Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. The Wood River city employee followed the vehicle and obtained the license plate and assisted the Wood River Police in locating the car. A suspect that fled the scene was apprehended by Wood River Police and three others were taken into custody for the investigation and possibly for other cases.

Chief Wells said the suspect left with unpaid cigarettes and was identified as the person who had been in the Walgreens store. Wood River Police are preparing information to send to the Madison County State’s Attorney for possible charges.

