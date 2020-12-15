WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police responded at 5:06 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, to a 911 of an Armed Robbery report at The Cash Store, 629 Wesley Drive, Wood River.

"A witness outside the store saw the robbery as it was happening and reported the incident," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "The caller advised the suspects were leaving the store in a black sedan, possibly an Audi or Mercedes, with a temporary registration. The suspect vehicle was followed by a white Chevrolet Suburban.

"A Wood River Police Officer was in the area as the incident was dispatched. The officer was able to get behind the vehicle as it was fleeing, but not close enough to obtain the registration. The suspect vehicle turned onto Illinois Route 111. The suspect vehicle fled south on Illinois 255 to Interstate 270. The suspect vehicle was traveling over 100 miles per hour in rush hour traffic. The vehicle fled into Missouri. The pursuit of the vehicle was terminated as it became too dangerous due to the reckless manner the suspect was driving and the heavy traffic."

Chief Wells continued and said it appears the white Suburban was uninvolved in the robbery and may have witnessed the vehicle or possibly the license plate on the vehicle. The Wood River Police Department would like to speak to the person driving the white Suburban.

"Employees at the store indicated two black males came to the store," Chief Wells said. "One black male held the door while the other black male came into the store holding a handgun. The suspect demanded money from the employees. The suspect jumped the counter and took money from the store and fled. No one was injured.

"Investigators with the Wood River Police Department are processing evidence obtained by processing the crime scene."

If anyone has information on the robbery please contact your local law enforcement or the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114. All calls can be anonymous.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

