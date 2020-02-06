WOOD RIVER - After numerous complaints of ordinance violations and drug activity, the Wood River Police Department executed a drug search warrant at 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the 200 block of East Lorena Avenue.

"Officers from the Wood River Police Department have been called to the home for disturbances and complaints involving people at the home," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "The home was posted by the city to be uninhabitable. Due to the posting, no one was allowed to live in the home. A person who claims ownership of the home continually violated the uninhabitable posting and complaints of illegal activity were still received at the police department.

"An investigation into the activities was done by members of the Patrol Division and the Investigation Division. Information was turned over the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit. The investigation led to the execution of the search warrant at the address. Three people were taken into custody at the residence and were transported to the Wood River City Jail pending illegal drug charges. All three will be held in the jail pending a formal presentation of this case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office."

Chief Wells said the activities at this home is/was a nuisance to the good people who live in this neighborhood.

"The members of the Wood River Police Department will continue to be the front line of interference of illegal activity and nuisances for the citizens who live and visit the City of Wood River," Chief Wells added.

