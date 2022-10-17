WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department issued a reminder late last week that it still seeks any information about Vernon L. Law, who worked as a deckhand on the riverboat "Kevin Michael." On July 27, 2022, the Wood River Police Department received notification that a male subject, identified as Vernon L. Law, was last seen on July 21, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., by a coworker, departing Economy Boat Store, 200 S. Amoco Road, Wood River.

Wood River Police said Vernon left some of his property on the boat. His wallet and identification were not left behind. He possibly left with these items in his possession. Vernon is from Chester, Illinois, with associates in Columbia, Illinois, and O’Fallon, Missouri.

Vernon was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and work boots. A check of his cellphone has been conducted. The last time his phone was active was at 2:40 p.m. on July 21, 2022.

Investigators with the Wood River Police Department found a video of Vernon L. Law walking southbound on Illinois Route 3 in Hartford Illinois, toward Interstate 270, on the same date, at approximately 3 p.m. on July 21, 2022. As of October 14, 2022, the whereabouts of Vernon L. Law are still unknown, and he has not attempted to contact any family members or associates.

This is the physical description of Vernon L. Law:

WHITE/MALE

HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: APPROX. 180 LBS.

BROWN HAIR

BROWN EYES

NUMEROUS TATTOOS ON BOTH ARMS

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Vernon L. Law, please contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114, or your local law enforcement.

