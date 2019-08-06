WOOD RIVER – The Wood River Police Department is the main sponsor for the Foot Pursuit 5K run, set to take place Saturday, Aug. 10 at Belk Park. The event starts at 9 a.m. and is a fundraiser to build a Fallen Officers memorial that will be erected in front of the Wood River Police Department headquarters at 550 Madison Avenue in Wood River.

“We’re using this to help raise money for a Fallen Officers memorial in front of the Wood River Police Department building,” said Wood River Chief of Police Brad Wells. “We’ve had two officers who have died in the line of duty, Chief Samuel Thompson in 1912, and officer John Phipps in 1916, and this is a memorial to them and to all fallen officers throughout the area.”

The race is also a community-wide event, which will include the run, a bags tournament, food and drink and music throughout the day. A T-shirt and goodie bag will also be provided to all participants.

“We’re willing to attract anyone who wants to participate, and it’s open to all,” Wells said, “adults, children, anyone who’s interested. You don’t have to be an avid runner.”

For those who are competitive runners, the time will be kept, and medals will be awarded to the top finishers in various age groups.

“We look at this as a great community event for everyone in the area,” Wells said.

In addition, a battery-powered KidTrax Dodge police pursuit model car, which was donated by Freer Auto Body in Wood River, will be raffled off. Tickets are $5 each, or six for $20, with all proceeds going to the memorial. Raffle tickets are currently on sale, and will also be sold the day of the race.

Day-of-race registration starts at 7:30 a.m., and for advance registration, please log on to https://register.chronotrack.com/r/50314. For further information about the run, please call the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113.

