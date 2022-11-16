Wood River Police Department Seeks Information About Person After Jack Schmitt Parking Lot Incident
Submitted by Wood River Police
November 16, 2022 1:03 PM November 16, 2022 1:16 PM
Listen to the story
WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police said today it is currently investigating an incident at Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.
"We are attempting to identify the person in this photo," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "If you can help please contact WRPD at 618-251-3114."
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Chief Wells said no other information could be released about the situation at this time.
More like this: