WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police said today it is currently investigating an incident at Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

"We are attempting to identify the person in this photo," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "If you can help please contact WRPD at 618-251-3114."

Chief Wells said no other information could be released about the situation at this time.

