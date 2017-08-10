WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department released photos of two suspects in fraud and retail theft cases in Wood River on Thursday.

The Wood River Police has asked for the public's assistance in identifying the two subjects in this post.

If you have any information on who these two suspects are, you are asked to contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113.

