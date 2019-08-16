WOOD River - A vehicle drove past Lewis and Clark Elementary School on Friday and displayed a weapon out of the window to kids on the playground.

Wood River Police Department was immediately notified by school officials and all students were put on soft lockdown district-wide.

Detective Sgt. Chris Johnson located the suspect vehicle on Park Lane, Wood River, Illinois. It was determined four people were in the vehicle as it drove past the school. The rear driver seat passenger was identified as the subject who hung out of the car window, pointed the gun at the playground, with children present, and yelled gun sounds. All of the persons in the vehicle were taken into custody pending the investigation. The gun was located and determined to be an airsoft gun, but gives the appearance of a real gun.

The suspect who pointed the gun is a juvenile and acted alone. The other persons in the vehicle were interviewed and released. The juvenile is in custody. The investigation will be turned over to the Madison County State’s Attorney Juvenile Division.

The Wood River Police Department has resolved the threat and given the all-clear. Wood River-Hartford School district is now off of soft- lockdown.

