WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the following individual and vehicle in regards to an on-going criminal investigation.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Police officials are not releasing any further details regarding this investigation at this time as it is still on-going.

If you have information regarding this individual or vehicle, please call the department at (618)251-3114.

 