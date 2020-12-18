Wood River Police Department Requests Public's Help Identifying Person Regarding A Case
WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the following individual and vehicle in regards to an on-going criminal investigation.
Police officials are not releasing any further details regarding this investigation at this time as it is still on-going.
If you have information regarding this individual or vehicle, please call the department at (618)251-3114.