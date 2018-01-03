WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department issued the following information about the suspect in the US Bank robbery Tuesday morning with bank surveillance photos.

At approximately 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, the Wood River Police Department received a 911 call from US Bank, 1301 East Edwardsville Road advising their bank was just robbed.

Article continues after sponsor message

The employee reported a black male, 5’08”, 190, black puffy coat with hood, yellow surgical mask and light colored pants entered the bank and gave the teller a note. After the suspect received an undetermined amount of cash, he fled northwest from the front of the bank.

A perimeter was setup and Wood River Police K-9 attempted to track the suspect. The track led officers to the northwest near Club Fitness. The track appeared to end in that area.

With assistance of area businesses, the suspect was observed leaving the Club Fitness lot in a small red four-door, turning south on Illinois Route 111.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect in this area prior to or after the robbery please call the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114.

More like this: