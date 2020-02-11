WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department presented a check of $4,000 Tuesday morning to Wood River business owner Jim Meyer, who is battling cancer. The funds were raised to assist with Meyer's ongoing treatments.

"The donation was made possible by the Pitchford family, who donated the Battery Powered Kid’s Motorcycle, local attorney Will Miller from Miller & King Law Firm, who matched the raffle donation amount, the community who participated in the raffle, and those who supported the Wood River Police Department Trivia," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

"It’s the small things we do in life which make a big difference in the lives of those we touch," Chief Wells said. "God bless this community and continued prayers for Mr. Meyer."

