WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department announced that it has several people into custody on illegal drug charges on July 23 and July 24, 2019. Details are below.

On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at approximately 6:50 a.m., the Wood River Police Department executed a drug search warrant at 319 Illinois St., Wood River, Illinois. During the search warrant the following two people were taken into custody on illegal drug charges:

CHASTITY D. BARNES

WHITE/FEMALE

AGE: 43

319 ILLINOIS

WOOD RIVER, ILLINOIS

WILLIAM C. HAZELRIGG

WHITE/MALE

AGE: 34

3113 WASHINGTON APT. 209

ALTON, ILLINOIS

The search warrant was based on a drug investigation by to Wood River Police Drug Unit. After the undercover investigation Barnes was charged on July 23, 2019 with UNLAWFUL DELIVERY OF METHAMPHETIMINE. The warrant and criminal information were signed by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin. Her bond was set at $50,000.00.

Hazelrigg was taken into custody during the search warrant and found to be in possession of a substance that tested positive to methamphetamine. The information was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. After review Hazelrigg was charged with UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETIMINE. The warrant and criminal information were signed by the Honorable Judge Richard Tognarelli. Bond was set at $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at approximately 1:15 p.m., the following individual was taken into custody:

CYNTHIA A. ROSWELL

WHITE/FEMALE

AGE: 50

208 SHAWNEE DR.

WOOD RIVER, ILLINOIS

Roswell was taken into custody during a traffic stop on her vehicle. During the traffic stop the Wood River Police Department K9 and handler conducted a free air sniff of Roswell’s vehicle. The K9 gave an indication of illegal drugs in the vehicle. A subsequent search of Roswell and the vehicle was done, and controlled substances were located. The information was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Roswell was charged with UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. The warrant and criminal information were signed by the Honorable Judge Richard Tognarelli. Bond was set at $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at approximately 8:55 p.m., the Wood River Police Department responded to a call for three unwanted subjects at 59 Carrollwood Dr., Wood River, Illinois.

Upon arrival officers were directed to a bedroom in the residence where the three subjects were. Officers went to the bedroom and located the following individuals:

THOMAS S. GRAY

WHITE/MALE

AGE: 50

HOMELESS

MANDY M. TOWNSEND

WHITE/FEMALE

AGE: 43

511 BROADWAY

EAST ALTON, ILLINOIS

GARY A. LAVITE

WHITE/MALE

AGE: 59

511 BROADWAY

EAST ALTON, ILLINOIS

All three individuals were found to be in possession of methamphetamine during the contact. All three were taken into custody and transported to the Wood River City Jail.

The information was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. All three were charged with UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETIMINE. The warrant and criminal information were signed on each by the Honorable Judge Richard Tognarelli. Bond was set at $25,000.00 for each.

Gray faces seven additional charges of FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH BAIL BOND CONDITIONS and has NO BOND.

Lavite faces one additional charge of FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH BAIL BOND CONDITIONS and has NO BOND.

