WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department recently showcased a touching marker donation from Tyler Pitchford of Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River that will serve as a reminder of the long-time work of K’9 Officer Alfaro and his partner, Ordi.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Officer Alfaro and his partner, Ordi, were a great team and loved by many in town,” said Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells. “Tyler Pitchford and his family from Pitchford Funeral Home have always been supportive of the police department with a soft place for K’9s.

"The gift from Tyler and his family has been placed at the police department to remind everyone of the bond Officer Alfaro and Ordi had with each other.”

Wells continued and said: “We thank the Pitchford’s and all the people in Wood River who continue to support our police department. It is truly something special we have in the City of Wood River.”

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire saluted Officer Ordi and his partner, Officer Alfaro for their brilliant work over the years and Tyler Pitchford.
"Thank you Officer Ordi for your service and always having Officer Alfaro’s back," she said. "Thank you the Pitchford family for the constant support you give to the community at large."

More like this:

Police Execute Warrant on Charles Avenue Residence
Jul 22, 2025
Wood River Woman Charged After High-Speed Police Chase In Stolen Vehicle
6 days ago
Shiloh's Joy, Granite City's Schulz Retire From Police Departments
Aug 15, 2025
Local Families Connect with First Responders at Wood River National Night Out
Aug 5, 2025
Collinsville Police Officer Ross and K9 Rocky Team Up For 12 Arrests
Jun 30, 2025

 