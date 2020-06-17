WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle theft of two 2020 models early Wednesday morning at Federico Dodge Jeep Ram at 1875 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

An alarm was received by the Wood River Police at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Wood River Police discovered someone had thrown a chunk of concrete into the window to break-in. Further investigation revealed there was a burglary inside one of the offices, along with keys to two vehicles. The suspects used the two keys to take a white 2020 Dodge Ram 4 x 4 and a white 2020 Jeep Cherokee. The suspect driver had a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said his department patrols the auto dealerships in the community heavily and dealerships have taken measures to curtail these types of burglaries, so this type of crime is rare.

“We are actively investigating and hope to resolve this situation quickly,” Chief Wells said.

Wells encouraged anyone with any additional information to the crime to contact the Wood River Police at (618) 251-3113.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

