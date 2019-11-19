WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department announced today as the Christmas season approaches, the two boxes have been placed in the police department lobby for Christmas donations.

"One box is for known families in need," the Wood River Police said in a release. "The other box is for our friends at Riverbend Family Ministries."

Items needed for the families box is as follows:

- 11-year-old girl-shirts size14/16

- Pants size 12. She loves make up, scrunchies, getting her nails done, and gift cards.

- 4-year-old girl - shirts and pants, size 6/7. She likes super monsters, vamparina, dolls

- 12-year-old boy - men's large pants, medium shirts. Likes fortnite, legos, nerf, power rangers

- 6-year-old girl - size 10/12 pants and shirts. She likes LOL dolls, Barbie, girl legos, unicorns, dolls

Riverbend Family Ministries is collecting the following:

-Toilet paper

-Paper towels

-Laundry detergent

-Dryer sheets

-Dish soap

-Clorox wipes

-Cleaning supplies

-Tissues

-Hand sanitizer

-Soap

-Body Wash

-Deodorant

-Wash clothes

-Diapers/wipes

-Socks

-Hats

-Clothes

-Scarves, up to age 11

-Unwrapped toys up to age 11

"If you are not able to make the delivery, we can come to you," the Wood River Police said. "Call the police department at 618-251-3113 and we can make arrangements to come to you."

