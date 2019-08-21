Wood River Police Department Executes Search Warrant on Grand Avenue
WOOD RIVER - On Monday, August 19, 2019, at approximately 9:30 a.m., members of the Wood River Police Department executed a search warrant at 360 Grand Ave., Wood River, Illinois.
The search warrant was done after the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit was able to obtain a search warrant on the home and an arrest warrant on an occupant, Kelly A. Hart. She is fully identified as follows:
KELLY A. HART Hart was charged in Madison County Circuit Court with UNLAWFUL DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN) during an undercover drug investigation by the Drug Unit. Bond was set at $60,000.00. Hart also had outstanding drug warrants for her arrest in Madison County and Jersey County. Hart was taken into custody during the search warrant and transported to the Wood River City Jail. Also taken into custody at the home, during the search warrant, was Graham J. Ladd, age 24, and Gregory A. Livingston, age 35. Ladd had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from the City of Wood River for Failure to Appear in Court on a Theft. Livingston had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from MEGSI for UNLAWFUL DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WHILE LOCATED 1000 FEET OF A PARK. He also had an outstanding warrant from Jersey County. Ladd and Livingston were taken to the Wood River City Jail and eventually transported to the Madison County Jail. Hart, Ladd, and Livingston all listed 360 Grand Avenue as their place of residence. None of the individuals are listed on the occupancy permit with the City of Wood River. Jacqueline L. Ladd, age 60, is the sole listed occupant of the residence. She was issued a citation for Occupancy Permit Violation. As a result of the search warrant, more charges may be forthcoming after results are obtained from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab. The East Alton Police Department assisted the Wood River Police Department during the search warrant. Kelly A. Hart Graham J. Ladd Gregory A. Livingston
Kelly A. Hart
Graham J. Ladd
Gregory A. Livingston