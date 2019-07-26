WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department executed another drug search warrant at 6:41 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, at 504 Hamilton Street in Wood River.

The search warrant was obtained as a result of an undercover operation conducted by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit.

The following two people were taken into custody during the search warrant:

CHAD L. TAYLOR

WHITE/MALE

AGE: 33

504 HAMILTON AVE.

WOOD RIVER, ILLINOIS

SHANNA M. MURRELL

WHITE/FEMALE

AGE: 33

504 HAMILTON AVE.

WOOD RIVER, ILLINOIS

The Drug Unit obtained the search warrant after making an undercover illegal narcotic purchase from Taylor. A warrant and criminal information were issued against Taylor, on July 5, 2019, for UNLAWFUL DELIVERY OF METHAMPHETAMINE. The Honorable Judge Kyle Napp set bond at $80,000.00.

Wood River Police said illegal narcotics were found to be in the possession of Taylor and Murrell during the search warrant. The information was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A warrant and criminal information were issued today, July 25, 2019, against Taylor and Murrell for UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. The Honorable Judge Janet Heflin set bond at $15,000.00 each.

Taylor and Murrell were taken to the Wood River City Jail and remain in custody.

Wood River Police Department Chief Brad Wells said: "The Wood River Police Department will continue to serve the good people who live in this community. Those who choose to sell illegal narcotics within the city limits of the City of Wood River will continue to get the attention of the Wood River Police Department."

