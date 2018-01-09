WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department is investigating a suspicious person case in the area of Evans Street in Wood River involving the pictured subject.

If anyone knows the identity of this person please contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113.

The Wood River Police thanks the public for any assistance they could have in the case.

