WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells expressed pride with his officers and neighboring officers who participated in the Verizon Wireless store robbery in October after it was discovered more than $30,000 of cell phones and other products were taken. The items have now been returned to the Verizon store.

Three suspects were quickly arrested - Isiah Morgan, Tyrone Robinson, and Jordan L. Aaron - and now face charges.

Chief Wells said 911 calls from those at the scene were the key to apprehending the suspects.

“Instead of just watching several called 911 to relay the information and the officers were able to start responding,” Wells said. “In normal circumstances, the clerk who was just robbed makes the call.”

Chief Wells said to be able to return more than $30,000 of goods to a small business honor is “huge” for a small business owner.

“The response from the officers that day and the neighboring departments was also huge in this care,” Wells said. “It was a violent situation and the officers responding accordingly along with the other departments.”

