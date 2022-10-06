WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police announced on Thursday afternoon that Dakota R. Davidson, 20, of the 1200 block of East Madison Avenue in Wood River has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Arson.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said that at 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, the Wood River Fire and Police Departments were dispatched to a commercial fire alarm at an apartment complex located at 133 Thompson Street. Several calls came to the 911 Center reporting the fire.

"One caller reported seeing a male subject run from the scene carrying a gas can," Chief Wells said. "The Wood River Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire quickly and determined the fire was intentionally set in a hallway of the multi-unit complex.

"While the Fire Department was battling the fire it was learned that a female resident of the complex was escaping the fire from her apartment and fell from a balcony. The female was severely injured from the fall. She was transported by ambulance from the scene to a medical helicopter. She was then flown to a St. Louis area hospital to be treated for her injuries. The Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office was requested to the scene to assist with the arson investigation."

Wells added that a witness was interviewed who described seeing a male subject running from the scene. A male subject matching the description given was detained and released.

Detectives with the Wood River Police Department were able to identify Davidson as a suspect and took him into custody on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Davidson remains in custody at the Wood River City Jail.

"The Wood River Fire Department is to be commended for their quick actions in extinguishing the fire, due to the multiple people living in the complex," Chief Wells said. "The City of Wood River is very appreciative of the efforts of the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office for their assistance in investigating.

"The facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The charges are aggravated due to the people present in the building and the great bodily injury to the female victim. The warrant and criminal information were signed by the Honorable Judge Ron Slemer. The bond was set at $300,000.

Chief Wells said all cases are very important to solve. "Due to the injury of the female victim, and the potential for further injury at the apartment complex, the Wood River Police Detectives are commended for their efforts in bringing a solution to this investigation," he concluded.