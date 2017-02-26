WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department announced over the past few days it has received reports of copper components being stolen from commercial size air conditioning units.

The incidents have been happening at businesses during the overnight hours, the Wood River Police Department said.

"If anyone has any information regarding these thefts or observes suspicious behavior please contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114," the department said in a release.

