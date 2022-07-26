Chief Wells said Thurman was taken into custody at 3 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022.

"A resident in the 300 block of East Lorena Avenue called the police department due to a car alarm sounding," the chief said. "Officers from the police department responded. Officer Tyler Tharp saw a person standing at a car door. When the person saw Officer Tharp, the person fled on foot. While investigating, Officer Tharp spotted another person in the area. Officer Tharp was able to apprehend Thurman in the 200 block of Lorena Avenue.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The suspect was taken into custody. A firearm with an extended magazine was found and the suspect was taken into custody. The firearm was linked to the suspect and determined to be a firearm reported stolen to Fairview Heights (IL.) Police Department. A juvenile determined, to be involved, was also taken into custody."