Wood River Police Apprehend 19-Year-Old St. Louis Man, He Faces Multiple Burglary Charges and More
WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells announced on Tuesday that Arion M. Thurman, 19, of the 1100 block of Scott Avenue, St. Louis, has been arrested on the following charges in Madison County Circuit Court: Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use Of Weapons, and 5 counts of Burglary.
Chief Wells said Thurman was taken into custody at 3 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022.
"A resident in the 300 block of East Lorena Avenue called the police department due to a car alarm sounding," the chief said. "Officers from the police department responded. Officer Tyler Tharp saw a person standing at a car door. When the person saw Officer Tharp, the person fled on foot. While investigating, Officer Tharp spotted another person in the area. Officer Tharp was able to apprehend Thurman in the 200 block of Lorena Avenue.
"The suspect was taken into custody. A firearm with an extended magazine was found and the suspect was taken into custody. The firearm was linked to the suspect and determined to be a firearm reported stolen to Fairview Heights (IL.) Police Department. A juvenile determined, to be involved, was also taken into custody."
Wells continued: "As a result of the investigation, it was determined over twenty vehicle burglaries had occurred from several areas within the city limits, before the two were taken into custody. The burglaries were determined to be from unlocked vehicles.
The juvenile was transported to the Madison County Detention Center. Thurman remains in custody at the Wood River City Jail. The warrant and criminal information were signed by the Honorable Judge Slemer. Bond for Thurmon was set at $100,000."
The case remains under investigation by the Wood River Police Patrol and Detective Division.
"I commend all the officers, detectives, and telecommunicators involved in the apprehension of the suspects!" Chief Wells said.
