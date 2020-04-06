Wood River Police Announce Evan Ford as New Officer Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department announced today a new police officer has been sworn to service. The new officer is Evan Ford and he was sworn in Monday morning at the Wood River Police Department by City Clerk Stacy Ehrman. Article continues after sponsor message Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Officer Ford has 10 years of law enforcement experience. "We welcome him to our agency and look forward to him serving the citizens of Wood River," Chief Wells said. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending