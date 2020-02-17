Wood River Police, Alton Police Execute Another Search Warrant, Man Faces Theft Over $10,000 Charge
ALTON - Wood River Police and Alton Police worked together again Monday morning to serve a warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Ervay in Alton, but no additional items were found, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.
Equipment that was supposed to be used at a Subway in Idaho was located there last week and that and a truck were returned to DBI Construction in Wood River.
East Alton’s Jason Donohoo faces a Theft Over $10,000 Felony charge in the case, Chief Wells said.
Chief Wells said last week his department and Alton Police have a good relationship and they worked together in breaking this case.
