ALTON - Wood River Police and Alton Police worked together again Monday morning to serve a warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Ervay in Alton, but no additional items were found, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

Equipment that was supposed to be used at a Subway in Idaho was located there last week and that and a truck were returned to DBI Construction in Wood River.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

East Alton’s Jason Donohoo faces a Theft Over $10,000 Felony charge in the case, Chief Wells said.

Chief Wells said last week his department and Alton Police have a good relationship and they worked together in breaking this case.

More like this:

Fester Named Wood River PD’s 2024 Officer of the Year
Feb 4, 2025
Two-Vehicle Crash on Illinois Route 143 Leaves One Injured
Mar 15, 2025
Wood River PD Honors Lenhardt as 2024 Telecommunicator of the Year
Feb 4, 2025
East Alton Man Accused Of Aggravated Robbery In Wood River Continues To Face Charges
Jan 21, 2025
Jamie Wells Honored As Wood River Paid-On-Call Firefighter Of 2024
Feb 22, 2025

 