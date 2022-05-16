Wood River Police Again Remembers Lost Officers In Police Week Tribute Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Peace Officers Memorial Day falls on May 15 each year to pay tribute to the brave local, state, and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty. "Falling in Police Week, the day is marked with a memorial event in Washington D.C., a candlelight vigil, and speeches commemorating officers past and present," Chief Wells said. "On Friday, May 13, 2022, members of Wood River PD and Mayor Tom Stalcup laid wreaths at the gravesite of Chief Samuel Thompson and Officer John Phipps who both died in the line of duty for the City of Wood River. "We also laid a wreath at the gravesite of Officer Tyler Timmins who lost his life in the line of duty in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, last year. Tyler was Police Cadet in the City of Wood River before becoming a police officer. We were joined at the gravesite with his parents. Members of Holy Angels Parish and Rep. Amy Elik joined Father Don Wolford in praying the rosary in front of the police department." Chief Wells closed by saying: "We have great community support in the City of Wood River! We never lose the vision of the real purpose of protecting and serving each and every one of you." More like this: WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department again paid tribute to officers who lost their lives or have been disabled in the line of duty on Friday, May 13, 2022. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending