Wood River City Council Meeting, August 7, 2023

WOOD RIVER - Mayor Tom Stalcup made several announcements at the Wood River City Council meeting on Monday, including congratulations he gave to two local businesses, an upcoming event from the Wood River Public Library, and repairs that have been made to state highways in the city with the help of State Representative Amy Elik.

Mayor Stalcup congratulated Atomic Pinball Arcade for their grand opening last Saturday, Aug. 5, which featured over 100 pinball machines, video games, shuffleboard, skeeball, and more.



“Good luck to Chuck [Sanderson] and John [Barnerd], who made major renovations to this very nice facility,” Mayor Stalcup said. Sanderson said in a previous story on Riverbender.com that they spent $650,000 in total transforming the building into a pinball arcade.



Stalcup also congratulated Missy Bell-Yates, founder of Rustic Roots in Wood River, for being chosen as the Business of the Year by the Rotary Club. Stalcup said the Bell-Yates family has “been a business mainstay” for many years in the community and is leading the city’s downtown revitalization.



The Wood River Public Library is hosting its National Night Out event on Friday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Ferguson Avenue between 3rd and 4th Street, Stalcup announced. He asked the public to “come out and enjoy food, inflatable slides, a scavenger hunt, basketball, emergency vehicles, law enforcement personnel and more.”



Finally, Stalcup thanked State Representative Amy Elik for her help securing repairs to state highways that run through Wood River. Repairs were made to Phoebe Goldberg Overpass and the eastbound lanes of Highway 143 at East Edwardsville Road, which Mayor Stalcup said were “desperately needed.”



