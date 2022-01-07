

WOOD RIVER - A 60-year-old Wood River man was found deceased in his home after a serious fire in the 400 block of Evans Avenue early Friday morning.

The man was identified as Scott J. Rockhill, 60. At 3:45 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, the Wood River Police Department and the Wood River Fire Department responded to 421 Evans, Wood River, for a report of a structure fire.

"Upon arrival, the single-family home was full of smoke and fire," Wood River Fire and Police officials said. "The Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and an investigation ensued."

The fire was reported by a caregiver for Rockhill. The caregiver arrived at the home and found smoke inside the residence. Rockhill was bedridden and reported to be a heavy smoker, fire and police officials said.

A Madison County Coroner’s Office investigator responded and pronounced Rockhill dead at the scene. The State Fire Marshall’s Office was contacted to assist in the investigation of the fire.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut said this was a "very unfortunate situation." He said the firefighters did an excellent job of knocking down the fire to be able to get to the man, but he was deceased when they found him.

Cold temperatures made it a difficult challenge for firefighters, the chief said. Roxana, East Alton, Edwardsville and Rosewood Heights assisted with the fire.

