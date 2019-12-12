WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department Drug Unit and ILEAS Tactical Response Team executed a search warrant Thursday at 107 E. Acton Ave., Wood River, and ultimately apprehended a man now charged with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine.

The man taken into custody and charged was Craig W. Wall, 48, of Wood River.

At 9 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2019, the Wood River Police Department, and the ILEAS Tactical Response Team, started the search.

“The search warrant was executed as a result of an investigation by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit,” Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. “The home was targeted after information was received Wall was living in the home and dealing drugs. The investigation revealed Wall was not on the occupancy permit.

“An undercover investigation was conducted, which allowed the Drug Unit to obtain the search warrant for the home. Surveillance was conducted on the home, prior to the search warrant being executed. Wall was taken into custody on a traffic stop prior to the search warrant being executed. Wall was in possession of a substance that tested positive to contain methamphetamine during the traffic stop. Wall was taken into custody and was held in the Wood River City Jail pending formal charges.”

Wells added: “During the search of the home evidence was recovered which allowed the facts to be presented to the State’s Attorney’s Office. As a result of the presentation, Wall was also charged with Unlawful Possession With The Intent To Deliver Methamphetamine.

Wall remains in the Wood River City Jail and will be transferred to the Madison County Jail.

