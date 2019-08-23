WOOD RIVER - Wood River's Michael T. Claussen, 48, was charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with Unlawful Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

Claussen is a resident of the 600 block of N. Second St. in Wood River.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said detectives with his department's drug unit stopped Claussen’s vehicle on a traffic stop. Claussen has been under surveillance for illegal drug activity.

"Capsules containing a controlled substance was located during the stop," Chief Wells said. "Claussen was in possession of the controlled substance illegally. Claussen was taken into custody and transported to the Wood River City Jail."

The information was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The warrant and criminal information were issued. Bond was set at $10,000.

