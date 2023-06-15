WOOD RIVER - A Wood River man was charged after law enforcement officials from Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance on May 28, on Porcupine Lane in Hamburg in Calhoun County. He also has been sentenced after a guilty plea.

Law Enforcement Officials from CCSO responded to the complaint and conducted an investigation.

Subsequent to an investigation, Jerry A. Thomas, age 36, of Wood River, was arrested for the following offenses:

Aggravated Battery (Two Counts)

Aggravated Domestic Battery

Unlawful Restraint

At the time of the offense, Thomas was on Mandatory Supervised Release (Parole) from the Illinois Department of Corrections for unrelated convictions for Aggravated Domestic Battery.

Thomas was arrested without incident and transported to the Jersey County Jail.

On June 13. 2023, Thomas pled Guilty to Aggravated Domestic Battery and Aggravated Battery. Thomas was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, by the Honorable Judge Charles HW Burch.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Calhoun County State's Attorney's Office for their assistance in the prosecution of this case.

