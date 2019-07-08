WOOD RIVER - A Wood River man and East Alton woman face charges after a raid back in June.

This is the official information: At 6:45 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2019, members of the Wood River Police Department executed a search warrant at 453 Pershing Ave., Wood River, Illinois. The following individual was taken into custody:

CONAR W. SMITH

MALE

AGE: 36

453 PERSHING AVE.

WOOD RIVER, ILLINOIS

Smith was formally charged, on July 1, 2019, with UNLAWFUL DELIVERY OF METHAMPHETIMINE due to an undercover investigation conducted by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit at the end of June 2019.

A warrant and criminal information were signed by the Honorable Judge Kyle Napp. Bond was set at $80,000.00.

Smith was taken into custody during the search warrant without incident. Another male was present at the home when the search warrant was executed but was released after questioning. Smith is being held in the Wood River City Jail and will be transferred to the Madison County Jail.

A female known to frequent the residence was also taken into custody on outstanding warrants from the City of Alton. She is identified as:

AUTUMN L. SCHUETZ

FEMALE

AGE: 21

111 MACCASLAND

EAST ALTON, ILLINOIS

Schuetz was taken to the Wood River City Jail and later turned over to the Alton Police Department.

This is another case of the dedication of the Wood River Police Department to remove the nuisances from the streets of Wood River.

