Sergeant Jeremiah Buerke and Telecommunicator Derek Mormino were both honored at Monday night's City Council Meeting.WOOD RIVER - Two Wood River Police officers were honored at Monday night's Wood River City Council Meeting.

Sergeant Jeremiah Buerke and Telecommunicator Derek Mormino were both honored.

Telecommunicator Mormino was honored and recognized as the Telecommunicator of the Year - 2021.

Sgt. Buerke was honored and recognized as the Officer of the Year - 2021.

