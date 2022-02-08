Wood River Honors Sgt. Buerke and Telecommunicator Mormino At City Council Meeting
February 8, 2022 5:42 AM February 8, 2022 10:57 AM
Listen to the story
WOOD RIVER - Two Wood River Police officers were honored at Monday night's Wood River City Council Meeting.
Sergeant Jeremiah Buerke and Telecommunicator Derek Mormino were both honored.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Telecommunicator Mormino was honored and recognized as the Telecommunicator of the Year - 2021.
Sgt. Buerke was honored and recognized as the Officer of the Year - 2021.
More like this:
Rain or Shine: Senator Harriss to host Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day in Wood River
2 days ago