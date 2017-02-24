WOOD RIVER - Keith Tite, Owner of Wood River Hardware Store located at 26 E. Ferguson Avenue in Wood River is ready to retire and move to Las Vegas. Everything at Wood River Hardware; inventory, fixtures and even the building are for sale.

Tite began with Wood River Hardware in 1972 bought the store in 1996. He invites plumbers, electricians and contractors to come in and see his tools, hardware, electrical, plumbing and paint products. “In addition, they’ll find a vast quantity of nuts, bolts, washers.” He said. “And don’t be shy about asking to go back into the shop or storage area where, among other things, you’ll find antique cash registers, scales and an Oster Pipe Master 655.” Tite went on to say.

The 1950’s era building offers over 8,000 square feet of space in the heart of downtown Wood River and is located next door to Meyer Jewelry Studio.

Entry to the Wood River Hardware is limited to the back of the building where you’ll find plenty of parking.

It’s gotten to the point where there’s only one or two of some of the items left in inventory. Tite says it’s fun to watch customer, some new, some who’ve been shopping at WRHW for decades walk through the aisles. “I can almost hear what’s going on in their head, do I buy now or wait for the highest mark-down and risk losing the item.” He said with a grin.

Store hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wood River Hardware

26 E Ferguson

Wood River, IL 62095

618-254-7447

ALL SALES ARE FINAL

