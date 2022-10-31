Wood River Halloween Parade

WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Halloween Parade was rated a success by organizers.

The Wood River Fire Department made this comment about the parade: "We are grateful and appreciate everyone that participated or attended and made the 2022 Wood River Halloween Parade a success!"

The annual Wood River Halloween Parade kicked off at Sixth Street Park Saturday morning promptly at 10:30 a.m., then traveled south all the way to Ferguson Avenue, turned west and went in front of the library and through Downtown Wood River, and then turned north onto Wood River Avenue, and ended at the Round House.

Float winners were as follows:

Dazzler Dance Company

East Alton Skating Academy/Ice Arena

1st Mid America Credit Union

