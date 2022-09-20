WOOD RIVER - Paid-On-Call firefighter Jeremy Strohmeier has devoted a lot of his life to service in the Wood River community.

The Wood River City Council on September 19 recognized Strohmeier as he plans to retire after 20 years of service to the department.

Wood River Fire Department Chief Todd Stahlhut said: "We are forever grateful for the time Jeremy dedicated to the department and appreciate his efforts and commitment to the job!

"A special thank you to Jeremy’s family for their support during the years.

"We recognize their sacrifices and appreciate all you’ve done and allowed Jeremy to do."

Chief Stahlhut closed by saying: "We greatly appreciate your time, commitment, and dedication to the city and hope you enjoy the extra time, job well done!"

