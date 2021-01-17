WOOD RIVER - Wood River Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the corner of Tenth Street and Hawthorne Avenue Sunday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to smoke in the area. As the Wood River Police Department was searching the area a police officer located the apartment on fire.

Wood River Fire Department called for the Roxana Fire Department to help at the scene. Firefighters found a bedroom that had heavy fire and smoke. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly without much damage.

“The fire started in the bedroom, possibly in the bed. We are still investigating the cause of the fire,” Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stalhut said.

No injuries were reported.

