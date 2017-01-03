EDWARDSVILLE - The saga of the brown female Chihuahua dog, with no collar or tags, continues now at the Madison County Rabies Control office.

The dog was found last week at Marguerite and Wood River Avenue in Wood River. Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said unfortunately, the dog was not identified by anyone and had to be taken to the Madison County Rabies Control office Tuesday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

A Madison County Rabies Control office person said the dog was not micro-chipped and did not have any tags or identification, so the process is to hold it for five days.

“The dog has to stay through the holding period so the owner has a chance to reclaim it,” the office person said. “One of the humane society groups has already come in and flagged the dog that they want it. If it is not claimed, it will go to the humane group and hopefully be adopted.”

The dog garnered considerable attention on the Wood River Police Facebook page last week.

More like this: