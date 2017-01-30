WOOD RIVER – The Wood River Fire Department and an array of other departments, including East Alton, Edwardsville and Roxana Fire Departments responded to a house fire call at 3:53 p.m. Sunday located at 112 E. Jennings in Wood River to find a heavy blaze.

The main body of the fire was knocked down quickly, Wood River Fire Chief Brendan McKee said.

“The fire was contained to the front of the house, with heavy smoke damage throughout the structure,” he said. “East Alton, Edwardsville and Roxana Fire Departments were called for mutual aid to assist at the scene while Hartford Fire Department was called to man Central Station.

“One occupant of the residence was sent to a local hospital for evaluation of smoke inhalation and later released, two other occupants were evaluated on scene but not transported. Fire personnel remained on scene for overhaul and check for fire extension until 6:48 p.m.”

Edwardsville Fire Chief Rick Welle said the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System between the different area departments works out great and this is just another example.

“Wood River is one of the first on our alarm system and we are one of the first on their alarm system,” Welle said. “We can call for help incrementally by first alarm second and third alarm and so forth all predetermined who is in line at any point go to next person on the list.”

McKee praised the various fire crews for their efforts battling the blaze.

“Fire crews did a tremendous job of quickly knocking the fire down, given the amount of fire upon arrival,” he said. “Fire crews, with the assistance of Wood River Police, pulled a 2 1⁄2 inch hand line and knocked down the main body of fire in a timely manner.”

