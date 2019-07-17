WOOD RIVER – Wood River and East Alton was hit with high winds during a thunderstorm that blew through the area around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. There were trees and power lines down in East Alton and Wood River.

The Wood River Fire Department blocked off Sotier Place at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday because of the trees and power lines down.

East Alton responded to 5th Street and Broadway for power lines and branches in the roadway.

Madison County had a severe thunderstorm warning during that time period.

