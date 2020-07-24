

WOOD RIVER - Wood River City Councilwoman, Gale Ufert, 66, died suddenly Thursday in her home.

Gale was in her first elected term as a city council member. She previously served as chairman on the Wood River Appearance Board, was a past member of the East Alton Wood River High School Board, was a former precinct committeeman and was an active member of Holy Angels Church, singing with the choir.

The Wood River City Council members, and city staff are shocked and saddened by her death,” said City Manager Jim Schneider.

Article continues after sponsor message

“My heartfelt sympathy is extended to her son, Colin Overmeyer and his family, along with her extended family Anthony and Troy Ufert. Her passing is another tragedy that the Ufert family has endured since the untimely death of Mayor Fred Ufert in 2015. Gale will be sorely missed, she served the city as a volunteer, long before she was elected to the city council.”

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said Gale created a lot of beauty with flowers downtown at City Hall, Belk Park and was very involved in developing appearance projects in the city.

“I was shocked an my sad heart goes out to the family,” she said. “The family has suffered through several personal tragedies, including her husband, Fred Ufert’s untimely death, and several others.”

More like this: